 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Atmocity update for 1 November 2021

0.72 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7635437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's what's new:

0.71 -> 0.72

  • Placing buildings now displays current buildings as red or green depending on whether the building you are about to place is liked or disliked.

  • You can now use the shift keys (press and hold) when placing buildings or roads to instantly switch over to demolition mode.

  • New localisation system added - this will allow custom translations to be read into the game.

  • Added bulldozer cursor icon when destroying stuff!

  • Added move cursor icon when moving buildings!

  • Added LOD and shadows for 4x4 density 4 hotel buildings.

  • Text info instead of icons for conveying building placement information.

  • Speeded up loading cities slightly.

  • A little treasure added...

  • Fixed palm tree avenue reverting to standard road when buildings grow around them.

  • Fixed flat blocks stuck between grid during placement.

  • Fixed autoplaced tunnelroads not saving properly.

  • Fixed roads next to a tunnel connecting through the wall.

  • Fixed roads built on the side of tunnels not connecting properly.

  • Fixed curved block inner piece allowing things to be built on a non flat side.

  • Fixed pre placed grass decorations not merging in tutorial.

  • Fixed load/save being enabled in the camera tutorial.

Added, but enabled later on:

  • University of liberal philosophy

New adaptable residential buildings will be added later on in the week.

Changed files in this update

Atmocity Win64 Depot 779381
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Win32 Depot 779382
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Linux Depot 779383
  • Loading history…
Atmocity Mac Depot 779384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.