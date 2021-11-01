0.72 is live!

Here's what's new:
0.71 -> 0.72
-
Placing buildings now displays current buildings as red or green depending on whether the building you are about to place is liked or disliked.
-
You can now use the shift keys (press and hold) when placing buildings or roads to instantly switch over to demolition mode.
-
New localisation system added - this will allow custom translations to be read into the game.
-
Added bulldozer cursor icon when destroying stuff!
-
Added move cursor icon when moving buildings!
-
Added LOD and shadows for 4x4 density 4 hotel buildings.
-
Text info instead of icons for conveying building placement information.
-
Speeded up loading cities slightly.
-
A little treasure added...
-
Fixed palm tree avenue reverting to standard road when buildings grow around them.
-
Fixed flat blocks stuck between grid during placement.
-
Fixed autoplaced tunnelroads not saving properly.
-
Fixed roads next to a tunnel connecting through the wall.
-
Fixed roads built on the side of tunnels not connecting properly.
-
Fixed curved block inner piece allowing things to be built on a non flat side.
-
Fixed pre placed grass decorations not merging in tutorial.
-
Fixed load/save being enabled in the camera tutorial.
Added, but enabled later on:
- University of liberal philosophy
New adaptable residential buildings will be added later on in the week.
