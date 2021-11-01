 Skip to content

Fisher Online update for 1 November 2021

Update 61.2

Build 7635215

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Completion of the atomic event. Tasks are disabled, tickets are removed from sale. But if you have more tickets , the Atom location and the store will still be available until November 5th
  • Poland - added quick movement points. One when receiving a bronze medal, two more when receiving a silver medal
  • Norway - changed the dynamics and appearance of seawater
  • Minor improvements to some visual models of fish and rods
  • Purple collectible cards now require fewer cards to collect the collection

