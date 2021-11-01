Update 61.2

- Completion of the atomic event. Tasks are disabled, tickets are removed from sale. But if you have more tickets , the Atom location and the store will still be available until November 5th
- Poland - added quick movement points. One when receiving a bronze medal, two more when receiving a silver medal
- Norway - changed the dynamics and appearance of seawater
- Minor improvements to some visual models of fish and rods
- Purple collectible cards now require fewer cards to collect the collection
