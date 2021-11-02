 Skip to content

Wrench update for 2 November 2021

Build 140: ITB parts, trophies, races give XP

New Content

  • Add ITB parts and hardware.
  • Add Billet Fuel Rail for use with ITBs.
  • Add ITB parts kit to the catalog.
  • ITBs provide a small horsepower boost and are allowed in limited class racing.

Race Trophies and XP

  • Placing 1st, 2nd or 3rd in races will award the player with a trophy engraved with the race information.
  • Trophies are delivered to the garage after a race.
  • Participating in races awards the player XP for unlocking features and parts. (same XP given for completing jobs)
  • Amount of XP is affected by finishing, driving time, and finish position.

Desktop Mode

  • Fixed a bug causing some objects to jitter briefly when initially picked.
  • Fixed behavior of "Recenter Grab" on certain objects to center object better.
  • Bind Escape key to show/hide the tablet UI.
  • Reduced minimum height for the desktop pawn.

Other Changes

  • Fixed bugs with OEM manifold and downpipe installation rules.
  • Minor bugfixes and part installation tweaks.

