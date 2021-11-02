Build 140: ITB parts, trophies, races give XP

New Content
- Add ITB parts and hardware.
- Add Billet Fuel Rail for use with ITBs.
- Add ITB parts kit to the catalog.
- ITBs provide a small horsepower boost and are allowed in limited class racing.
Race Trophies and XP
- Placing 1st, 2nd or 3rd in races will award the player with a trophy engraved with the race information.
- Trophies are delivered to the garage after a race.
- Participating in races awards the player XP for unlocking features and parts. (same XP given for completing jobs)
- Amount of XP is affected by finishing, driving time, and finish position.
Desktop Mode
- Fixed a bug causing some objects to jitter briefly when initially picked.
- Fixed behavior of "Recenter Grab" on certain objects to center object better.
- Bind Escape key to show/hide the tablet UI.
- Reduced minimum height for the desktop pawn.
Other Changes
- Fixed bugs with OEM manifold and downpipe installation rules.
- Minor bugfixes and part installation tweaks.
Changed files in this update