TANKBOX Patch Notes

- Three new hats were added, which are awarded for the achievements "Return To Sender", "Night Mode" and "Minefield".
Hat updates:
Mine Launcher:
- Minelets are no longer proximity based, requiring the player to manually arm them.
- The AI no longer avoid the minelets.
- Speed boost buffed from 7.5% to 17.5%
- Minelet lifetime increased by 50%.
Earmuffs:
- Awarded with the achievement "Edge Hit" instead of "Minefield".
Sword:
Now also awarded for completing mission 50 in addition to the previous achievement.
Fixed mines placed over the network being slightly quieter than normal.
Changed files in this update