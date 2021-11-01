 Skip to content

TANKBOX update for 1 November 2021

TANKBOX Patch Notes

  • Three new hats were added, which are awarded for the achievements "Return To Sender", "Night Mode" and "Minefield".

Hat updates:

Mine Launcher:

  • Minelets are no longer proximity based, requiring the player to manually arm them.
  • The AI no longer avoid the minelets.
  • Speed boost buffed from 7.5% to 17.5%
  • Minelet lifetime increased by 50%.

Earmuffs:

  • Awarded with the achievement "Edge Hit" instead of "Minefield".

Sword:

  • Now also awarded for completing mission 50 in addition to the previous achievement.

  • Fixed mines placed over the network being slightly quieter than normal.

TANKBOX Content Depot 1637031
