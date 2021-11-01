11-1日pc版本更新说明（11-1 PC version update instructions）

游戏新加入了pc版本的更新，现在没有VR设备也可以游玩Alien Abduction Experience了
The PC version of the game has been updated. Now you can play alien acquisition experience without VR device
