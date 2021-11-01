 Skip to content

Alien Abduction Experience update for 1 November 2021

11-1日pc版本更新说明（11-1 PC version update instructions）

Share · View all patches · Build 7634729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

游戏新加入了pc版本的更新，现在没有VR设备也可以游玩Alien Abduction Experience了

The PC version of the game has been updated. Now you can play alien acquisition experience without VR device

Changed files in this update

Alien Abduction Experience Content Depot 1390651
  • Loading history…
