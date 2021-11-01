- Fixed teleport bug when respawning at a map location.
- Addition of subtitles in the respawn menu.
- Now the icons that inform the player's health status are bigger.
- Fixed a serious error that didn't save the days and didn't make it possible to complete the first objective of the story mode.
- Added the possibility to change the time of day and night of the game, in the settings menu.
Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 1 November 2021
Addition of New Functionality is Simple Fixes.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update