Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 1 November 2021

Addition of New Functionality is Simple Fixes.

Build 7634554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed teleport bug when respawning at a map location.
  • Addition of subtitles in the respawn menu.
  • Now the icons that inform the player's health status are bigger.
  • Fixed a serious error that didn't save the days and didn't make it possible to complete the first objective of the story mode.
  • Added the possibility to change the time of day and night of the game, in the settings menu.

