Night of the Dead update for 1 November 2021

Alpha Hotfix #041

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ver. 1.1.1.4

Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.

support@jacktostudios.com

[Game Systems]
  • Changed some fonts of Korean.
  • Changeed some awkward localization of Chinese(Traditional).
  • Decreased the amount and the HP of screamers in the daytime wave.
  • Decreased screaming range of the screamer.
[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed some crashes.
  • Fixed could not be acquired normally some items that fell on the ground.
  • Fixed the natural objects that did not work properly. (especially afterimage)

