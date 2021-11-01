Alpha Hotfix #041

Ver. 1.1.1.4
Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.
support@jacktostudios.com
[Game Systems]
- Changed some fonts of Korean.
- Changeed some awkward localization of Chinese(Traditional).
- Decreased the amount and the HP of screamers in the daytime wave.
- Decreased screaming range of the screamer.
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed some crashes.
- Fixed could not be acquired normally some items that fell on the ground.
- Fixed the natural objects that did not work properly. (especially afterimage)
