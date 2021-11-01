 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Defend the Rook update for 1 November 2021

v1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 7634462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Invigorate and Fadeaway fixed

Swallow Cut fixed

Earthquake spell fixed.

Cloud sync rectified.

External monitor refresh full screen switching fixed.

Granting heal instead of revive in loot fixed.

Hero upgrades wording clarified.

Magister Hunter spawning more than once fixed.

Freestep no longer procs on large or massive units more than once per move

Intermittent Spell casting errors fixed

Samurai Deflection fixed when movement occurs following an attack.

Changed files in this update

Tactics Tower Mayhem Content Depot 1531251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.