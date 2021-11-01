Invigorate and Fadeaway fixed
Swallow Cut fixed
Earthquake spell fixed.
Cloud sync rectified.
External monitor refresh full screen switching fixed.
Granting heal instead of revive in loot fixed.
Hero upgrades wording clarified.
Magister Hunter spawning more than once fixed.
Freestep no longer procs on large or massive units more than once per move
Intermittent Spell casting errors fixed
Samurai Deflection fixed when movement occurs following an attack.
v1.10
