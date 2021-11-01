 Skip to content

Mists of Noyah update for 1 November 2021

Halloween Update

Hey guys!

Let's check all the Halloween patch info!

News

Halloween Dungeon (Normal and Heroic Mode)

Forest Witch (Boss)

Candy's

26 new equipment (T4 and T8)

3 new affixes

Changes

Damage from enemies of level 1-30 reduced

Fixes

Delete characters and world

Vylat's Hemorrhage HP cost

Next Update: v0.9.1

Main Content:

  • Reforge System
  • More Dungeons/Bosses
  • Initial Quests

Thank you very much!

Pyxeralia

