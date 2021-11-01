Halloween Update

Hey guys!
Let's check all the Halloween patch info!
News
Halloween Dungeon (Normal and Heroic Mode)
Forest Witch (Boss)
Candy's
26 new equipment (T4 and T8)
3 new affixes
Changes
Damage from enemies of level 1-30 reduced
Fixes
Delete characters and world
Vylat's Hemorrhage HP cost
Join us discord!
Help us by reporting bugs found in the #bug-report discord channel!
Next Update: v0.9.1
Main Content:
- Reforge System
- More Dungeons/Bosses
- Initial Quests
Thank you very much!
Pyxeralia
Changed files in this update