Update v 0.2.0

- Scope available for 303 rifle
- Add random ‘dry’ storm I.e. storms may cause rain or strong wind
- Modify crater area / Contact job
- All melee alien insects changed to ranged type
- Increase fuel cost for fast travel and increase max fuel carry
- Add new Hunt and Location
- Add new Property
- Fix for crab pot bug
- HUD info now shown after intro when starting new game
- Audio, animation and gameplay tweaks
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
