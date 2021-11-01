 Skip to content

Straya update for 1 November 2021

Update v 0.2.0

Build 7634350

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Scope available for 303 rifle
  • Add random ‘dry’ storm I.e. storms may cause rain or strong wind
  • Modify crater area / Contact job
  • All melee alien insects changed to ranged type
  • Increase fuel cost for fast travel and increase max fuel carry
  • Add new Hunt and Location
  • Add new Property
  • Fix for crab pot bug
  • HUD info now shown after intro when starting new game
  • Audio, animation and gameplay tweaks

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

