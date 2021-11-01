Patch notes 10/31/21

Major changes:
- Added the ability to undo and redo changes in the character editor (ctrl+Z / ctrl+Y)
Minor changes:
- Load times when entering test play in the character editor are hugely improved (now almost instantaneous- great for rapid iteration!)
- Added notifications when actions are performed in the character editor (copy and paste, save, etc)
- Added the ability to test if a condition is NOT true in an "If" frame action, by typing an exclamation mark (!) at the start of the condition
Bug fixes:
- Player sometimes turned invisible in the character editor when exiting test play or saving
- Effect layers occasionally turned white in some scenarios
- The camera appeared tilted in test play mode (if the camera was in 3D mode at the time
Changed files in this update