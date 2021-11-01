 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Smack Studio (Early Access) update for 1 November 2021

Patch notes 10/31/21

Share · View all patches · Build 7634277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major changes:

  • Added the ability to undo and redo changes in the character editor (ctrl+Z / ctrl+Y)

Minor changes:

  • Load times when entering test play in the character editor are hugely improved (now almost instantaneous- great for rapid iteration!)
  • Added notifications when actions are performed in the character editor (copy and paste, save, etc)
  • Added the ability to test if a condition is NOT true in an "If" frame action, by typing an exclamation mark (!) at the start of the condition

Bug fixes:

  • Player sometimes turned invisible in the character editor when exiting test play or saving
  • Effect layers occasionally turned white in some scenarios
  • The camera appeared tilted in test play mode (if the camera was in 3D mode at the time

Changed files in this update

Smack Studio (Early Access) Content Depot 1739301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.