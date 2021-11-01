Hotfix 0.2.3036.15111

Please note: since the last major update, loading a game with a DLC character would cause an error resulting in that character being replaced with a human without a suit. This has now been fixed and those old saves will now correctly spawn the DLC character. Now that this error has been corrected, new saves made since then with the DLC characters will not load correctly.
- Fixed scene overriding trader panel fix
- Fixed trading panel not displaying
- Fixed in game code editor not displaying after entering and leaving and then entering a new session.
- Fixed Error when disconnecting pipe from water bottle filler.
- Fixed Render distance on Heat Exchangers.
- Fixed Sorter Motherboard white-list dropdowns displaying behind other sorter buttons (meaning that you couldn't select those items)
- Fixed Removed individual wreckage items from sorter. (you can filter all wreckage items using the Wreckage type).
- Fixed Reduced lag on Sorter motherboard UI Interaction.
- Fixed Intermittent Collection Modified Exception caused by multiple omni power transmitters.
- Fixed dedicated server hang / crash
- Fixed Old saves using DLC characters (HEM Droid / Zrilian) change character to Human with no suit on load.
- Fixed Saving a game with a corner locker closed would cause the items inside to become permanently invisible until it was deconstructed.
- Fixed Intermittent Error spam caused by Omni Power Transmitter.
- Fixed Area Power Control adding huge amounts of heat to atmosphere.
- Added Small and Large Insulated Liquid Tanks. Construct them using ItemKitLiquidTankInsulated built with the PipeBender.
- Fixed Unable to interact with all IC Circuit holder items in the programming motherboard drop-down.
