- Flags are now affected by wind
- Rider ragdoll conservers his speed when you crash
- Work on the refactoring of the road drawing system continues
Customization 2.0:
- You can now purchase additional customization slots
- You start with one slot
- On each motorbike, you can select a different customization slot
- You can for example make the first slot red and second black -> you can then assign all german motorbikes to the second slot (black)
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 31 October 2021
Patch 2021.0.10 (v5)
