Engine Evolution 2021 update for 31 October 2021

Patch 2021.0.10 (v5)

Patch 2021.0.10 (v5)

Build 7634102

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Flags are now affected by wind
  • Rider ragdoll conservers his speed when you crash
  • Work on the refactoring of the road drawing system continues

    Customization 2.0:
  • You can now purchase additional customization slots
  • You start with one slot
  • On each motorbike, you can select a different customization slot
  • You can for example make the first slot red and second black -> you can then assign all german motorbikes to the second slot (black)

Changed files in this update

Engine Evolution 2021 Content Depot 1589771
