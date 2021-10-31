 Skip to content

Love Season update for 31 October 2021

Happy Halloween!

Build 7633967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



We added an extra Halloween scene in the Replay Gallery!

Will this one be a scary story or a sexy one? Maybe both? I hope you enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Love Season Content Depot 1732051
