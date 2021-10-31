MindSpace 1.5 Loadouts

Mindspace 1.5 is here!
Major updates to gameplay.
Now with Player loadouts:
Select primary weapon.
Select Secondary weapon.
Keep level between deaths.
Keep XP between deaths.
Boss updates.
Boss on level 2 updated.
Loot crates now hold Ammo, health, Bits, and collectables.
Buy and unlock guns.
Buy perks.
Added shields to player and upgrades.
Added player speed.
Aim sensativity added.
Melee Damage upgrades added.
XP Popup added.
AI tweaks.
Small health pack added.
Added Data uploading to tutorial.
Bits drop rate lowered.
Skip intro added by pressing spacebar.
Tutorial skip by using pause menu.
And many more bug fixes.
Changed files in this update