6.2.2 Halloween Update

10/31/2021

v6.2.2 Halloween Update

New Features:

Added a little razzle dazzle.

Balancing:

Reduced environmental effects of higher tier skills by 10-25%.

Greatly reduced effect of police on large bank account protection.

Moderately reduced effect of military on large bank account protection.

Slightly increased loot quality to end game PoBs.

Violet now gains a small stat bonus based on realism of the environment.

Alex and Amelia are immune to the first tier of high temperatures.

Alex and Amelia are immune to the first tier of darkness.

Ghost is immune to the first tier of low temperatures.

Ghost is immune to the first tier of clutter.

Ghost is immune to all tiers of darkness.

Golem is immune to the first 2 tiers of high temperatures.

High temperatures now moderately increase ice resistance.

Environmental darkness now greatly lowers knockdown resistance.

Environmental darkness now greatly lowers stagger and flinch resistance.

High environmental realism now slightly lowers luck.

Low environmental realism now moderately increases luck.

Reduced stagger reduction from clutter.

Misc:

Fixed talent crystals.

Fixed Source of Power talent. (go to talents to automatically obtain it)

Fixed names for end game PoBs.

Fixed pathing issues in PoBs 17, 19, and 20.

Fixed Lampless questlog.

Fixed some minor dialogue.

Fixed second to last boss issues.

Fixed frost armor.