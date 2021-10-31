 Skip to content

Survival: Lost Way update for 31 October 2021

Hotfix Update 0.1.0!

Build 7633879

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi friends, a new hotfix update v0.1.0 is available for download!

Fixed in update:
  • Zombies or predators will not spawn after loading a save if they were turned off when starting a new game
  • Fixed elevator in bunker
  • Vehicle positions are now saved
  • Fixed a bug where antirad tablets did not reduce radiation
  • A section vitamins has been added to the guide, where you can see the products from which you can get vitamins

  • Increased the chance of getting rare resources from crates

I have created a new section for bugs and ideas, I will be grateful for your suggestions and bugs found!

In future updates it is planned:
  • Fixing bugs
  • Mini games
  • More type transports
  • New map
  • New enemies
  • New weapons
  • And much more

