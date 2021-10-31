Hotfix Update 0.1.0!

Hi friends, a new hotfix update v0.1.0 is available for download!
Fixed in update:
- Zombies or predators will not spawn after loading a save if they were turned off when starting a new game
- Fixed elevator in bunker
- Vehicle positions are now saved
- Fixed a bug where antirad tablets did not reduce radiation
- A section vitamins has been added to the guide, where you can see the products from which you can get vitamins
- Increased the chance of getting rare resources from crates
I have created a new section for bugs and ideas, I will be grateful for your suggestions and bugs found!
In future updates it is planned:
- Fixing bugs
- Mini games
- More type transports
- New map
- New enemies
- New weapons
- And much more
Changed files in this update