Saint Kotar update for 31 October 2021

Save game fixes - Update v1.0.2 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

Ending the weekend with another update for Saint Kotar! Find the patch notes right here:

  • Save game files from the demo are now not available to load anymore (referring to this issue). Please do keep in mind that if you played by loading a save game file from the demo and you then saved the game, you will experience the same issues. Please start a new game from scratch if you've played using a save game from the demo!
  • Fixed an issue with loading autosaves
  • Fixed an issue where audio volume sliders were visually not indicating right levels

If you're encountering any issues or have anything you'd like to talk to us about, please open up a new topic on the Steam Community Hub discussions!

-Marten

