Dreams Of Adventure update for 31 October 2021

Obsidian Garrison transfer fix and other issues

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⦁ Cultist can now use daggers, 1H Swords and 1H Maces

⦁ Rangers can now use 1H Swords and Fist weapns

⦁ Fixed issue with not being able to un-equip weapons if you don't have another weapon in inventory

⦁ Removed the one bandit in Bandit Lair who was outside of map

⦁ Fixed Obsidian Garrison transfer to lead you properly there when you try to enter

⦁ Fixed issue with ??? girl in Bandit Lair. Now everything should work properly. Also, her quest will now show only if you pressed "Help Her"

