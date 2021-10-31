⦁ Cultist can now use daggers, 1H Swords and 1H Maces
⦁ Rangers can now use 1H Swords and Fist weapns
⦁ Fixed issue with not being able to un-equip weapons if you don't have another weapon in inventory
⦁ Removed the one bandit in Bandit Lair who was outside of map
⦁ Fixed Obsidian Garrison transfer to lead you properly there when you try to enter
⦁ Fixed issue with ??? girl in Bandit Lair. Now everything should work properly. Also, her quest will now show only if you pressed "Help Her"
Dreams Of Adventure update for 31 October 2021
Obsidian Garrison transfer fix and other issues
Changed files in this update