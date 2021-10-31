- "Cap jobs to construction requirement" now only applies if the next-queued action doesn't require another resource that the same job provides. Fixing a "looping queue" bug
- Fixed a bug in the "cap jobs to construction requirement" that could make it cap to a queued construction that was already completed
- Changed the taskbar flash behavior on MacOS to be more noticeable, because the single jump was too subtle compared to other platforms
Increlution update for 31 October 2021
Small bug fixes update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Increlution Content Depot 1593351
Increlution MacOS Depot Depot 1593352
Increlution Linux Depot Depot 1593353
