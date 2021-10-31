 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Increlution update for 31 October 2021

Small bug fixes update

Share · View all patches · Build 7633759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • "Cap jobs to construction requirement" now only applies if the next-queued action doesn't require another resource that the same job provides. Fixing a "looping queue" bug
  • Fixed a bug in the "cap jobs to construction requirement" that could make it cap to a queued construction that was already completed
  • Changed the taskbar flash behavior on MacOS to be more noticeable, because the single jump was too subtle compared to other platforms

Changed files in this update

Increlution Content Depot 1593351
  • Loading history…
Increlution MacOS Depot Depot 1593352
  • Loading history…
Increlution Linux Depot Depot 1593353
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.