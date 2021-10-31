 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Himno - The Silent Melody update for 31 October 2021

Update Alpha V. 1.0.1c

Share · View all patches · Build 7633741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

During these days I have been working on making bosses feel more powerful along with balancing their damage and health. Also I have reworked how defense works so should feel more balanced and fair.

My future plan for Himno TSM is doing an update that will be released on December. It will include the first biomes of the second zone with their corresponding unique creatures, machines and items. I am so excited to start!

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

+Added boss fight song.

+Added more sounds to boss attacks.

+Reworked the boss room.

+Killing a boss will increase max hp by 100.

Changed how defense reduces enemy damage.

Reduced boss projectiles damage.

Teaked all bosses AI and bullet patterns.

Increased boss heath and shield.

Fixed some more language words.

Essence gates will be always on.

*Fixed save and exit button UI bug in options menu.

Have a good day/night!

David

Changed files in this update

Himno 2 Content Depot 1079231
  • Loading history…
Himno TSM Linux Depot 1079233
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.