Update Alpha V. 1.0.1c

Hello!

During these days I have been working on making bosses feel more powerful along with balancing their damage and health. Also I have reworked how defense works so should feel more balanced and fair.

My future plan for Himno TSM is doing an update that will be released on December. It will include the first biomes of the second zone with their corresponding unique creatures, machines and items. I am so excited to start!

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

+Added boss fight song.

+Added more sounds to boss attacks.

+Reworked the boss room.

+Killing a boss will increase max hp by 100.

Changed how defense reduces enemy damage.

Reduced boss projectiles damage.

Teaked all bosses AI and bullet patterns.

Increased boss heath and shield.

Fixed some more language words.

Essence gates will be always on.

*Fixed save and exit button UI bug in options menu.

Have a good day/night!

David