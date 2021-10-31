 Skip to content

#tacticalunderground arcade update for 31 October 2021

#tacticalunderground arcade november updates!

Ladies and Gentlemen. In addition to special events in honor of Halloween, a series of major updates to the game awaits you throughout November, as well as the end of the first season of the #tacticalunderground arcade unlimited series. For users who purchase the game in November, early access to the chapter in the first-person shooter genre will open!

Among other things, immediately after the end of access to the single-player endurance match, you will have access to the Halloween co-op match, which you can play together locally, or online with the help of the Steam Remote Play Together!

Operate!

