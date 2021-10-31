- Fix the animals in Tribe Farm!
- Now the icon you need to craft an item appears.
- Now the info menu shows you what ammo each weapon needs.
- Now the game has a clock to let you know what time it is.
- The Statistics Menu shows exactly the time of day and night.
- Improved intelligence of aggressive animals.
- Fixed bug in inventory that caused items to disappear.
- When you manufacture something with a full interior, the item is doped and a warning message appears.
- Redistribution of natural resources.
- Correction of flying stones and buildings.
- Now the goals are overshadowed so as not to spoiler.
- It is now no longer possible to walk with the inventory open.
- Improved player speed in story mode in scene 2.
Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 31 October 2021
Minor Fixes, Update Early Access 3.8!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update