Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 31 October 2021

Minor Fixes, Update Early Access 3.8!

  • Fix the animals in Tribe Farm!
  • Now the icon you need to craft an item appears.
  • Now the info menu shows you what ammo each weapon needs.
  • Now the game has a clock to let you know what time it is.
  • The Statistics Menu shows exactly the time of day and night.
  • Improved intelligence of aggressive animals.
  • Fixed bug in inventory that caused items to disappear.
  • When you manufacture something with a full interior, the item is doped and a warning message appears.
  • Redistribution of natural resources.
  • Correction of flying stones and buildings.
  • Now the goals are overshadowed so as not to spoiler.
  • It is now no longer possible to walk with the inventory open.
  • Improved player speed in story mode in scene 2.

