New Version Update 0.5.0
Hello everyone
i'll post this simple patch note first and tomorrow for the full patch note. Many zone are not finished well. i'll try to update as often as possible throughout this month for that.
** Here's a list for known bug that will be hotfix in a couple days.
- Water : Can't swim for now.
- Trade System : I haven't put a value on the item, u may receive the quest reward and trade items for free.
Gameplay
- Brand new Map and location
- In game map (Press M) : You can mark your current location by pressing a button or mark a random event location that just appeared.
- Fishing (Press middle mouse to activate)
- Cover System : you can now hide your self in bush.
- Trade System
- New Melee combat
- Weapon modify (only baseball bat for now)
- Garage, Car customize
- Pet
- New Puzzle : Padlock
- Bow Rework
- New movement animations
- Random Event
- Animal pack
- More vehicle interaction points
- Tree base
- Car Animation Rework
Changed files in this update