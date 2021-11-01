 Skip to content

OVR Toolkit update for 1 November 2021

Changelog for 01-11-2021

01-11-2021

Congratz to Eliteiment for winning the Spooky Skeletons mini-game with a score of 154!

Added:

  • Added experimental 'Hand Tracking' option. (See bottom of changelog for more info)

Changes:

  • Removed timer from bug report message, can now click 'Home' to close immediately.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed 'Outdated Windows' error not appearing on desktop window outside of VR. (Appears if you are on a version < Windows 10 2004)

Hand Tracking:

All gestures are performed by pinching your finger and thumb.

Pinch both hands > Toggle windows on/off

Pinch either hand and drag down > Play/Pause media

Pinch either hand and drag left > Previous media

Pinch either hand and drag right > Next media

(Hand Tracking is only supported on Valve Index, HTC Vive, Vive Pro, Vive Pro 2, Vive Cosmos, and Vive Cosmos Elite)

