Changelog for 01-11-2021

01-11-2021
Congratz to Eliteiment for winning the Spooky Skeletons mini-game with a score of 154!
Added:
- Added experimental 'Hand Tracking' option. (See bottom of changelog for more info)
Changes:
- Removed timer from bug report message, can now click 'Home' to close immediately.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed 'Outdated Windows' error not appearing on desktop window outside of VR. (Appears if you are on a version < Windows 10 2004)
Hand Tracking:
All gestures are performed by pinching your finger and thumb.
Pinch both hands > Toggle windows on/off
Pinch either hand and drag down > Play/Pause media
Pinch either hand and drag left > Previous media
Pinch either hand and drag right > Next media
(Hand Tracking is only supported on Valve Index, HTC Vive, Vive Pro, Vive Pro 2, Vive Cosmos, and Vive Cosmos Elite)
Changed files in this update