Update log for Update #19

UPDATE LOG
- Updated Grass Texture
- Updated Water Texture
- Updated Wood Texture
- Updated Bricks Texture
- Updated Platform Texture
- Updated Fake Platform Texture
- Updated Grappleable block texture
- Updated Player Movement Script
- Updated Player Look Script
- Updated Level Selector
- Updated Main Menu
- Updated Physics
- Updated Grapple Color
- Updated Skybox
- Updated Burger Model
- Modified Level 1
- Modified Level 2
- Modified Level 3
- Modified Level 4
- Modified Level 5
- Modified Level 6
- Modified Level 9
- Modified Level 10
- Modified Secret Level
- Added Level 11
- Added Level 12
- Added Main Menu Music
- Added Music
- Added Multiplayer Button (Coming soon)
- Added Fullscreen toggle in Main Menu
- Added Speedrun.com link
- Added Bean merch link
- Fixed jump sound playing in air
- Fixed holding grapple on death
Bean Merch: https://www.bonfire.com/store/bean-1/
Bean Discord Server: https://discord.gg/32XhjSZCx8
Bean Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BeanPalace/
Changed files in this update