Bean update for 31 October 2021

Update log for Update #19

Build 7633532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE LOG

  • Updated Grass Texture
  • Updated Water Texture
  • Updated Wood Texture
  • Updated Bricks Texture
  • Updated Platform Texture
  • Updated Fake Platform Texture
  • Updated Grappleable block texture
  • Updated Player Movement Script
  • Updated Player Look Script
  • Updated Level Selector
  • Updated Main Menu

  • Updated Physics
  • Updated Grapple Color
  • Updated Skybox
  • Updated Burger Model
  • Modified Level 1
  • Modified Level 2
  • Modified Level 3
  • Modified Level 4
  • Modified Level 5
  • Modified Level 6
  • Modified Level 9
  • Modified Level 10
  • Modified Secret Level
  • Added Level 11
  • Added Level 12
  • Added Main Menu Music
  • Added Music
  • Added Multiplayer Button (Coming soon)
  • Added Fullscreen toggle in Main Menu
  • Added Speedrun.com link
  • Added Bean merch link
  • Fixed jump sound playing in air
  • Fixed holding grapple on death

Bean Merch: https://www.bonfire.com/store/bean-1/

Bean Discord Server: https://discord.gg/32XhjSZCx8

Bean Subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BeanPalace/

