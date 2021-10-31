 Skip to content

Gladiator Guild Manager update for 31 October 2021

Update v0.737 - Minor Fixes and Balancing

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Few aspect ratio fixes

-There was a bug where sometimes near end of the game new gladiator buildings would not be added after finishing arena championships. Now fixed.

-Arena Championships teams are now 20% stronger, making the challenge of championship higher than other fights.

