-Few aspect ratio fixes
-There was a bug where sometimes near end of the game new gladiator buildings would not be added after finishing arena championships. Now fixed.
-Arena Championships teams are now 20% stronger, making the challenge of championship higher than other fights.
Update v0.737 - Minor Fixes and Balancing
