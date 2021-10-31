 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 31 October 2021

v0.9.5 B1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Stuff

  • added import/export to Tower Customization
  • added a button to delete all assets to Tower Customization
  • added Halloween event (31st - 7th)

Changes

  • started updating the tower customization ui
  • tower assets now have no collision while being in vertex editing mode
  • tower assets can now have individual colors
  • hard limit of tower assets has now been raised to 500
  • updated idle production is now properly saved if the game closes unexpectedly during an active tower run
  • missile spawn height does not affect gameplay anymore
  • escape now opens a confirmation prompt which pauses a boss fight instead of immediately exiting it
  • you can now skip the intro of the boss 3 fight
  • idle production is now properly updated and saved if the game closes unexpectedly during an active tower run

Fixes

  • minor overflow issue fixed for Fabricator
  • fixed quick convert giving wrong resources in special case
  • fixed citizen name rotation bug
  • fixed water transparency sorting in Winter region

