v0.9.5 B1
New Stuff
- added import/export to Tower Customization
- added a button to delete all assets to Tower Customization
- added Halloween event (31st - 7th)
Changes
- started updating the tower customization ui
- tower assets now have no collision while being in vertex editing mode
- tower assets can now have individual colors
- hard limit of tower assets has now been raised to 500
- updated idle production is now properly saved if the game closes unexpectedly during an active tower run
- missile spawn height does not affect gameplay anymore
- escape now opens a confirmation prompt which pauses a boss fight instead of immediately exiting it
- you can now skip the intro of the boss 3 fight
- idle production is now properly updated and saved if the game closes unexpectedly during an active tower run
Fixes
- minor overflow issue fixed for Fabricator
- fixed quick convert giving wrong resources in special case
- fixed citizen name rotation bug
- fixed water transparency sorting in Winter region
Changed files in this update