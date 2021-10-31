Machine Gun Update Hotfix

Hello all,
Quick hotfix for some feedback received on the machine gun update.
- Fixed camera jittering in First Person Mode w. Soviet Army troops (Thank you Redemption for identifying this and reporting it)
- Possible fix for "ghost machine guns" - mounted machine guns could occasionally continue firing after the soldier manning it was killed. As spooky as this was, it was in fact, not meant to be part of this Halloween update & was unintentional. (Thanks to Just Mob for identifying this and reporting it)
- Made mounted machine guns twice as accurate as they were initially
- Made swivel speed of mounted machine guns twice as fast (up to 60 degrees/second from 30 degrees/second)
- Adjusted placements of mounted machine guns on a few maps
- Adjusted camera placement in first person mode of mounted DP28 to align the front sight closer to the center of the screen
- Small adjustment to AI bot behavior which reduces the frequency they throw grenades before shooting at you when both options are considered valid by their script.
Feel free to post further feedback here or on the #bug-report channel on our Discord.
Thanks & Happy Halloween,
Henry
Changed files in this update