Cassie's Betrayal hotfixes

Thanks for playing the Cassie's Betrayal update! There may have been a few bugs when it launched and these are the ones I've fixed since. Thanks to everyone who has reported these.
Fixed a missing tile in the training area
Fixed the Training Area's second event being a duplicate of the first event
Fixed the Character Select screen when going to the training area
Fixed the dice you start with in the training area not having dice effects
Added a Static skill to the Training Dummy to illustrate the Boo~stiary better
Fixed the Boos~tiary requiring the wrong amount of Mimic Immunity and Mimic Upgraded to unlock their information
Fixed Finn's Charge Blaster applying its statuses before rolling
Fixed the sound effect on Finn's Vampiric Crossbow
Fixed the All Ghosts Captured bonus removing the HUD in Drafty Dungeons
Fixed skipping the first modifier in Boonus Floors if you chose a dice or module from the run start bonuses
Fixed Angelic Fuzz softlocking the game
Hopefully fixed the softlock that occurs in battles when double clicking the Continue button after doing a Bonus Roll
Updated the text on the game over screen to say 4 potions instead of 3 potions
Updated the Kind of a Big Deal achievement to match the changes
Added a cap of 40 to dice
If your Lucky Number is 14,15 or 16 which don't appear on the Lucky Number screen, your Lucky Number will be the lowest number you have a duplicate of (It's a very unlikely situation but would crash the game)
Increased the reward for the Attic's Blood Money event from 4 Ghost Jars to 10
Added higher number options to Events for the new high value dice
Fixed the Butler using the wrong animations
Fixed the Butler soft locking the game rolling Skill 3 (it doesn't have a skill 3)
Fixed Spider Wolf not having skill descriptions
Fixed Spider Wolf's Skill 2 Poison Slash doing Status Immunity instead of a poison attack
Fixed Spider Wolf's Skill 1 being a Shield and Attack instead of a Danger Attack
This led to a fix of the Shield and Attack skill starting your turn twice. (Cloche, Clowlche and final final boss use this skill)
Fixed Cassie's Me Too icon appearing on the HUD if you ran into a mimic after fighting her (you greedy soul)
Fixed the lucky number still being lit up after Cassie took her Lucky Me Too turns
Fixed the Polter Pauper one shotting you with his skill 3
Fixed the Final Final Boss Enrage effect not draining Peppa's HP when using Life.EXE
Fixed fighting the Final Final Boss if you met the criteria but lost against the Polter final boss
