Crash Dive 2 update for 12 November 2021

v1.2.19 change list

Build 7633350

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added depth indicators to sinking ships

• When unpausing game, return to previously-set time scale if less than 1X

• Campaign: Reduced $ awarded per point by 15%

• Modding: Added GameVar ”Dive Delay Min Difficulty” to set lowest difficulty with dive delay and crash dive penalties

• Modding: Merged split variables (e.g. min/max and per-difficulty) into single items with multiple values. Mod files will be patched on first launch.

• Fixed Enemy AI failing to see/avoid Sea Forts

• Fixed Repair Order buttons not updating when sub surfaced/moving state changes while in Management view

• Fixed periscope collision sometimes not being enabled (preventing “A Poke in the Eye” achievement)

