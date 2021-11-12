• Added depth indicators to sinking ships
• When unpausing game, return to previously-set time scale if less than 1X
• Campaign: Reduced $ awarded per point by 15%
• Modding: Added GameVar ”Dive Delay Min Difficulty” to set lowest difficulty with dive delay and crash dive penalties
• Modding: Merged split variables (e.g. min/max and per-difficulty) into single items with multiple values. Mod files will be patched on first launch.
• Fixed Enemy AI failing to see/avoid Sea Forts
• Fixed Repair Order buttons not updating when sub surfaced/moving state changes while in Management view
• Fixed periscope collision sometimes not being enabled (preventing “A Poke in the Eye” achievement)
Crash Dive 2 update for 12 November 2021
v1.2.19 change list
