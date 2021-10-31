The second patch v1.0.2 with some mandatory fixes & updates is out!
- Custom key bindings is now available (sorry for the delay)
- Rumble effects are now present
- Nightmare difficulty updated - there are more enemies present now to challenge your Bashing skills
- [Fix] New secrets in E1L05 & E2L08 (before unreachable)
- [Fix] Level ending loot % calculations are adjusted now & fixed (bonus items count towards 60%, Chests 20% and Johnnies another 20%)
- [Fix] If you used more than 1 hour on the level, it will show full time in the level selection now instead of only minutes
- [Fix] Some level backgrounds issues fixed
- [Fix] Story text typos
Thank you for your patience and enjoy the game! ːCotcTorchː
Changed files in this update