Monster Bash HD update for 31 October 2021

Patch v1.0.2

Patch v1.0.2 · Last edited 31 October 2021

The second patch v1.0.2 with some mandatory fixes & updates is out!

  • Custom key bindings is now available (sorry for the delay)
  • Rumble effects are now present
  • Nightmare difficulty updated - there are more enemies present now to challenge your Bashing skills
  • [Fix] New secrets in E1L05 & E2L08 (before unreachable)
  • [Fix] Level ending loot % calculations are adjusted now & fixed (bonus items count towards 60%, Chests 20% and Johnnies another 20%)
  • [Fix] If you used more than 1 hour on the level, it will show full time in the level selection now instead of only minutes
  • [Fix] Some level backgrounds issues fixed
  • [Fix] Story text typos

Thank you for your patience and enjoy the game! ːCotcTorchː

