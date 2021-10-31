 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Special Warfare update for 31 October 2021

Update on November 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7633338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Robot AI problem optimization

The bullet trajectory is visible, and the grenade throwing trajectory is visible

Double the gold coins awarded for all missions

Some optimizations for performance consumption of multiplayer games

Optimized the background music volume fade in when the game enters the main interface

Task list display optimization

The leaderboard shows the entrance on the main interface

Optimize single player robot AI

Changed files in this update

Special Warfare Content Depot 919201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.