Robot AI problem optimization
The bullet trajectory is visible, and the grenade throwing trajectory is visible
Double the gold coins awarded for all missions
Some optimizations for performance consumption of multiplayer games
Optimized the background music volume fade in when the game enters the main interface
Task list display optimization
The leaderboard shows the entrance on the main interface
Optimize single player robot AI
Special Warfare update for 31 October 2021
Update on November 1
Robot AI problem optimization
Changed files in this update