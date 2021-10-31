 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

ECHOLOCAUTION update for 31 October 2021

01/11/2021 Ver.2.01 Bug Fixed Information

Share · View all patches · Build 7633265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ecolocation Ver.2.01 was released on Nov 01, 2021.

Update contents

[Bug fix]

  • Fixed an issue where the same character would appear multiple times in home mode.
  • Fixed an issue where tearing would occur during rendering, causing the screen to be distorted.
  • Fixed an issue where the probability of some town collections appearing was too low or impossible to obtain.
  • Fixed an issue where some text was not being displayed correctly.

[hr] [/hr]

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Thank you for your continued support of ECHOLOCAUTION!

Changed files in this update

ECHOLOCAUTION Content Depot 1545251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.