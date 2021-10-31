01/11/2021 Ver.2.01 Bug Fixed Information

Ecolocation Ver.2.01 was released on Nov 01, 2021.
Update contents
[Bug fix]
- Fixed an issue where the same character would appear multiple times in home mode.
- Fixed an issue where tearing would occur during rendering, causing the screen to be distorted.
- Fixed an issue where the probability of some town collections appearing was too low or impossible to obtain.
- Fixed an issue where some text was not being displayed correctly.
[hr] [/hr]
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
Thank you for your continued support of ECHOLOCAUTION!
Changed files in this update