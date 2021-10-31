English
Added a tutorial to change the window setting. (It will automatically start only once when the first time a player starts the game since this version.)
It's fully voiced in English just in case the initial window size is too small to read on some monitors.
It also has subtitles in the language you chose. (It's unfortunately not included in the WIP languages for now.)
简体中文
加入了一个对于窗口设置的引导。（在这个版本及以后的版本首次启动游戏时自动触发）
包含完整的英文配音。（用于避免默认窗口太小不便于阅读的情况）
有完整的字幕。（自动适配选择的语言。不包括尚未施工完成的那些语言。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 31 October 2021
Public Beta Version 20211031
English
