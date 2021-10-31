 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place update for 31 October 2021

[Patch] 1.2.2 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 7633201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!

Fixes:
  • Fixed UI issues for certain aspect ratios.
  • Fixed World 4 and World 9 challenges being a bit too eager about being marked as completed. (Thanks, Erik and Niko!)
  • Fixed World 12 achievement not being a part of the room select achievement unlock check.
  • Fixed certain item orbits causing issues in the editor during playtesting.
  • Fixed improper clip check in editor for jumping spikes. (Thanks, Fen and others!)
  • Fixed pausing interfering with the speedrun countdown. (Thanks, Redstoneboy1009)
  • Fixed speedrun time comparison not being updated for the first room if the run was restarted. (Thanks, Erik!)
  • Fixed some interesting UI bugs. (Thanks, Erik and others!)

Changed files in this update

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place Windows Depot 1188081
  • Loading history…
Cats are Liquid - A Better Place macOS Depot 1188082
  • Loading history…
Cats are Liquid - A Better Place Linux Depot 1188083
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.