[Patch] 1.2.2 Changelog

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!
Fixes:
- Fixed UI issues for certain aspect ratios.
- Fixed World 4 and World 9 challenges being a bit too eager about being marked as completed. (Thanks, Erik and Niko!)
- Fixed World 12 achievement not being a part of the room select achievement unlock check.
- Fixed certain item orbits causing issues in the editor during playtesting.
- Fixed improper clip check in editor for jumping spikes. (Thanks, Fen and others!)
- Fixed pausing interfering with the speedrun countdown. (Thanks, Redstoneboy1009)
- Fixed speedrun time comparison not being updated for the first room if the run was restarted. (Thanks, Erik!)
- Fixed some interesting UI bugs. (Thanks, Erik and others!)
Changed files in this update