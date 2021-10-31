TOG2 Bet updated with SEMI BREAKING CHANGE

TOG2 beta updated with :
- Full rewrite of Infiltration AI. Enemies behavior is greatly improved. They will communicate more, react to bullets impacts, rocks thrown, with different steps of awareness, and chase you throughout the map if needed.
- Rock pickup on ground improved
- Dead body detection improved
- SEMI BREAKING CHANGE : 3 new keywords are available in voice recog for Infiltration :
- "Hey" keyword will lure the enemy to your position
- "Drop your gun" & "On your knees" will be used in next update
--> These keywords need to be set or voice recog will be deactivated
-Weapon Crates will heal you & refill grenades every 15 sec when your close enough
Changed depots in beta branch