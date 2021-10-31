 Skip to content

Horatio Goes Snowboarding update for 31 October 2021

v1.02 - Performance Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added optimisations that should keep the game running silky smooth on even lower end PCs as the days increase.

Changed files in this update

Horatio Goes Snowboarding Content Depot 1589381
  • Loading history…
