Added optimisations that should keep the game running silky smooth on even lower end PCs as the days increase.
Horatio Goes Snowboarding update for 31 October 2021
v1.02 - Performance Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Added optimisations that should keep the game running silky smooth on even lower end PCs as the days increase.
Changed files in this update