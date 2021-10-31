Spooky halloween fixes!

Here is a quick patch that was requested by a new player.
- When you kill a pirate who boarded your ship, you are now able to loot him/her. So far, it was not possible to loot defeated enemies on your own ship.
- When you board an enemy vessel, enemy crew members who are idling will attack you.
- When you try to harvest a resource or grab an item and your inventory is full, the character will not try to grab it. Instead, a message is displayed to inform you about the filled inventory.
- Moving the camera with arrow keys or WASD is now smoother.
Changed files in this update