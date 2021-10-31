New Free Update!

We are pleased to release a new update with community-driven ideas!
Update:
- New World ' Desert'
- New Hidden World to Unlock
- New Puzzle system in free-fly to unlock items and worlds
Other Updates:
- Reimagined Dragon Valley - with new rides and new places to find - can you find the 14 Statues?
- Performance improvements across the board - in preparation for the PSVR release we reworked and improved the performance of the game.
Please let us know what you think! and please review the game if you have not already!
Changed files in this update