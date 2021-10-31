 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

DragonRide VR update for 31 October 2021

New Free Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7633026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to release a new update with community-driven ideas!

Update:

  • New World ' Desert'
  • New Hidden World to Unlock
  • New Puzzle system in free-fly to unlock items and worlds

Other Updates:

  • Reimagined Dragon Valley - with new rides and new places to find - can you find the 14 Statues?
  • Performance improvements across the board - in preparation for the PSVR release we reworked and improved the performance of the game.

Please let us know what you think! and please review the game if you have not already!

Changed files in this update

DragonRide VR Depot Depot 1197621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.