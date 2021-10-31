 Skip to content

ANCRA update for 31 October 2021

ANCRA v1.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new in 1.03:

  • fixed an issue where firewood could clone itself in the fireplace
  • fixed an issue with the rain effect at the front of the house
  • fixed an issue where closing the word of the dead could crash the game
  • more questions can be answered by (something)
  • edited some dialogue
  • fixed an issue where the knife could duplicate itself
  • fixed an issue where the intro could play again when sequence breaking
  • fixed a graphical error (somewhere)
  • added a timer to (something)

