ANCRA v1.03

new in 1.03:
- fixed an issue where firewood could clone itself in the fireplace
- fixed an issue with the rain effect at the front of the house
- fixed an issue where closing the word of the dead could crash the game
- more questions can be answered by (something)
- edited some dialogue
- fixed an issue where the knife could duplicate itself
- fixed an issue where the intro could play again when sequence breaking
- fixed a graphical error (somewhere)
- added a timer to (something)
