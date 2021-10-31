1st birthday update !

Hello !
Yesterday was the 1st birthday of Extortion Release. I worked a bit during the last weeks to make a small update and improve game architecture to make next updates easier.
There will be still updates, you can follow next update(s) roadmap at: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/hacking-game/roadmap
Have fun !
Full changelog:
Improvements:
- #1104, #1106 - Improved French texts (better wording, fix typos)
- #1106 - Improved English texts (better wording, fix typos)
- Improved game files support for new languages
- #946 - Added more automated tests to the game (especially around autocompletion)
- Updated technical dependancies to improve performances & safety
- Improved console design
- Improved text contrast
Added:
- #1023 - Narrator message when firewall goes to 0
- #1238 - Added update automation to make me easily update the game
Changed files in this update