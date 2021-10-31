 Skip to content

Extortion update for 31 October 2021

1st birthday update !

Hello !

Yesterday was the 1st birthday of Extortion Release. I worked a bit during the last weeks to make a small update and improve game architecture to make next updates easier.

There will be still updates, you can follow next update(s) roadmap at: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/hacking-game/roadmap

Have fun !

Full changelog:

Improvements:

  • #1104, #1106 - Improved French texts (better wording, fix typos)
  • #1106 - Improved English texts (better wording, fix typos)
  • Improved game files support for new languages
  • #946 - Added more automated tests to the game (especially around autocompletion)
  • Updated technical dependancies to improve performances & safety
  • Improved console design
  • Improved text contrast

Added:

  • #1023 - Narrator message when firewall goes to 0
  • #1238 - Added update automation to make me easily update the game

