Leaf Me Alone update
-
It was easy to confuse the Load button and the Start button.
Interface has been improved to reduce these cases.
-
It was not intuitive what the collection meant.
Also improved the interface.
-
There was a problem with the leaves not falling from the air.
Fixed bugs. If this bug persists, please report it.
This is to be updated later.
Interactable objects will be added to several stages.
Depending on such an object, the existing simple game method will become a little more colorful.
However, the gameplay of Leaf Me Alone, which pursues easy and simple, will not change much.
Thank you for playing Leaf Me Alone.
Changed files in this update