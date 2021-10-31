3.3.3 Patch

The Witch - promoted to a permanent Trait!

We've had an outpouring of love for our Haunted Seas seasonal trait, The Witch, from all areas of the Paper Pirates community. So much so that we've made the decision to make The Witch a permanent trait, available all year round!

New content for Día de Muertos

We've made some additions to our Day of the Dead seasonal celebration, full details can be found in the Día de Muertos seasonal celebration event page.

Bug Fixes

A message questioning how all the treasure went overboard when there are no ghosts on board was accidentally displayed twice as part of the game end sequence.

In rare circumstances, when The Wishful was played by a bot, it could cause the active trait timer to wait out its full duration when a decision was already made.

All pirate templates with any of the Parrot hats would default back to the Scarlet colouration when re-entering a lobby. Your correct choice of Parrot should now be recorded!

3.4 update arriving soon!

We are hard at work on our next larger patch - details of which will all be revealed soon!