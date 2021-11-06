- corrected more grammar mistakes
- changed the battle victory sound
- added new paintings to party palace
- removed the message that appears when you pick up potatoes after the first ones you pick
- fixed a crash in the toxic sewers
- some other minor fixes
- mac: music no longer restarts after every battle
NEW LagFree beta branch!
Added a new beta branch that should decrease lag for those who are experiencing a lot of it. See the Lagfree beta branch discussions thread for more information.
Changed files in this update