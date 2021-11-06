 Skip to content

Misery Street update for 6 November 2021

Update #3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • corrected more grammar mistakes
  • changed the battle victory sound
  • added new paintings to party palace
  • removed the message that appears when you pick up potatoes after the first ones you pick
  • fixed a crash in the toxic sewers
  • some other minor fixes
  • mac: music no longer restarts after every battle

NEW LagFree beta branch!

Added a new beta branch that should decrease lag for those who are experiencing a lot of it. See the Lagfree beta branch discussions thread for more information.

