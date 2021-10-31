- Further minor tire tread adjustments to DPi, P1 F-V10 Gen1, F-Classics & Porsche Cup
- Slightly revised front splitter pitch sensitivity of GT1 / Group C (all models), Trucks (all models), all Proto classes, Sprint Race, Ultima GTR, Mclaren 720S, Omega 1999, Opala 86 & Corvette C8-R
- Adjusted LODs for various trackside objects at Nurburgring, Silverstone, Spielberg
- Kansai: Fixed pitwall strange collision; adjusted LODs for various trackside objects
Automobilista 2 update for 31 October 2021
Small hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update