Automobilista 2 update for 31 October 2021

Small hotfix

Build 7632815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Further minor tire tread adjustments to DPi, P1 F-V10 Gen1, F-Classics & Porsche Cup
  • Slightly revised front splitter pitch sensitivity of GT1 / Group C (all models), Trucks (all models), all Proto classes, Sprint Race, Ultima GTR, Mclaren 720S, Omega 1999, Opala 86 & Corvette C8-R
  • Adjusted LODs for various trackside objects at Nurburgring, Silverstone, Spielberg
  • Kansai: Fixed pitwall strange collision; adjusted LODs for various trackside objects

