Update patch on October 31

·Fixed the problem that [水精姬] could not be displayed
·Adjusted the data of [大水精], and the data will be reduced after the upgrade of [大水精].
·Join the Halloween NPC, prop pumpkin seeds, and you can plant pumpkins in exchange for Halloween Witch eggs.Halloween Witch eggs need to be hatched in the incubator.
·At present, the above content can only be experienced in the Chinese version. The Japanese version will be updated later, and the English version is still under review.
·Note: for various reasons, the Japanese version will not be updated later. It is recommended to play simplified Chinese DLC. Wait for the English version to be reviewed and play the English version.
Please forgive the inconvenience to all players.
魔物娘捕获大陆 update for 31 October 2021
