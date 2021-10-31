 Skip to content

P.U.R.G.A.T.O.R.Y update for 31 October 2021

Halloween Update!

Build 7632645 · Last edited by Wendy

Happy Spoopy Holidays!

It's our favourite day of the year, 𝐻𝐴𝐿𝐿𝑂𝑊𝐸𝐸𝑁! We've added extra treats in this update, check below!

  • Increased the databank of possibilities for Sins.
  • Increased the databank of possibilities for Deeds.
  • Increased the databank of possibilities for Notes.
  • Added LooseScrew friends' souls, with a secret in one of them!
  • This gradual databank increase will now become a biweekly rolling update.

Minor changes

  • Sound effects have had their audio levels normalized, better to hear certain ones now. poop
  • Fixed bug where spells & stats would carry over when starting a new game.
  • Fixed bug with achievement 'Genders :3'.
  • Changed the way we internally cast spells resulting in even better game performance.
  • Normalized the rate of Sins, Deeds and Notes when arriving in bulk.
  • Achievements not being given when cheats are enabled is not a bug! ːsteammockingː

Have fun this evening, death lords!

-GX

