Halloween Update!

Happy Spoopy Holidays!
It's our favourite day of the year, 𝐻𝐴𝐿𝐿𝑂𝑊𝐸𝐸𝑁! We've added extra treats in this update, check below!
- Increased the databank of possibilities for Sins.
- Increased the databank of possibilities for Deeds.
- Increased the databank of possibilities for Notes.
- Added LooseScrew friends' souls, with a secret in one of them!
- This gradual databank increase will now become a biweekly rolling update.
Minor changes
- Sound effects have had their audio levels normalized, better to hear certain ones now. poop
- Fixed bug where spells & stats would carry over when starting a new game.
- Fixed bug with achievement 'Genders :3'.
- Changed the way we internally cast spells resulting in even better game performance.
- Normalized the rate of Sins, Deeds and Notes when arriving in bulk.
- Achievements not being given when cheats are enabled is not a bug! ːsteammockingː
Have fun this evening, death lords!
-GX
