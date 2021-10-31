Bug Fixes (10-30-21)

"1. Fixed a bug where some audio that looped would not stop when pausing the game. We may have missed a few others. Please let us know if you run into other sounds that don't stop besides music and ambience.
-
Updated the way the Audio picks up the Pink Spike Folics positional sound. It should sound more pleasent and not as loud.
-
ixed bugs relating to the Pause Menu and Menu UI interfering with each other on the main menu.
-
Fixed a few gramamatical errors with dialogue.
-
ITEM % will now display accurately. Before this update, Items could count twice and some wouldn't count at all. Currently you can not go above 100% if you've collected all the intentional collectables. We recommend you try a new file in case you are over 100%. You may have missed some collectables.
-
Updated a few collisions the player could get snagged on.
-
Added ''Lighting'' to the Goraknis Acid making it more visible in dark places.
-
Mission Notifications will not pop up twice if you recieve the notification and immediately enter into another room."
Changed files in this update