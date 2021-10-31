 Skip to content

Bio-Gun Playtest update for 31 October 2021

Bug Fixes (10-30-21)

"1. Fixed a bug where some audio that looped would not stop when pausing the game. We may have missed a few others. Please let us know if you run into other sounds that don't stop besides music and ambience.

  1. Updated the way the Audio picks up the Pink Spike Folics positional sound. It should sound more pleasent and not as loud.

  2. ixed bugs relating to the Pause Menu and Menu UI interfering with each other on the main menu.

  3. Fixed a few gramamatical errors with dialogue.

  4. ITEM % will now display accurately. Before this update, Items could count twice and some wouldn't count at all. Currently you can not go above 100% if you've collected all the intentional collectables. We recommend you try a new file in case you are over 100%. You may have missed some collectables.

  5. Updated a few collisions the player could get snagged on.

  6. Added ''Lighting'' to the Goraknis Acid making it more visible in dark places.

  7. Mission Notifications will not pop up twice if you recieve the notification and immediately enter into another room."

