日记簿 update for 31 October 2021

【稳定版本/测试版本v0.16】10.31更新公告

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug修复：

  1. 修复了数值变化为0仍显示的bug

  2. 修复了天赋点添加失败的bug

